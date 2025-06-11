Cinema Gets a Makeover: 'Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground' Lands in LA This Father’s Day

Galaxy 360 Poster with a review: "Number One Funniest Movie"

Anna Fishbeyn’s Sci-Fi Comedy Returns to LA with a Screening and a Live Male Beauty Pageant at Gardena Cinema.

We’ve had centuries of stories about men saving the world. Now we’re asking men—can you save bedtime, wrangle a duvet, and still hit the gym?” — Anna Fishbeyn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker, comedian, and media entrepreneur Anna Fishbeyn is returning to Los Angeles with a bold new cinematic concept. " Galaxy 360 : A Woman’s Playground" will screen at the iconic Gardena Cinema on June 14 and 15, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind live male beauty pageant as the film’s official opening act.Already described as a “cult classic” by New York Weekly, Galaxy 360 has drawn critical acclaim from media outlets across the spectrum. iHeart Radio called it “out of this world funny and original,” Hollywood Chicago called it “a great film,” FilmDaily said, “beam us the hell up,” and NewsTrail named it, “the number one funniest movie.” Now, Fishbeyn is taking her visionary project one step further—by introducing an opening act: a live male beauty pageant.“This is an experiment in rethinking cinema as an immersive experience,” says Fishbeyn. “We often see opening acts in concerts, so I asked myself: why not create a live opening act for a film?The result is event-based cinema: an integrated theatrical experience where the live show, He’s Got The Look, acts as an interactive prologue to the satirical universe of Galaxy 360. In this live performance, men compete onstage in a futuristic beauty contest—complete with real-time audience judging—mirroring the themes of the film while flipping traditional gender roles on their head. The burning question on everyone's mind will be: Can Men Do It All?"We’ve had centuries of stories about men saving the world. Now we’re asking men—can you save bedtime, wrangle a duvet, and still hit the gym?" asks Anna Fishbeyn.Set in a dystopian future where women rule the world and men are judged for their appearance, emotional availability, and eagerness to commit, Galaxy 360 delivers social commentary through psychedelic visuals, comedic world building, and incisive satire. The film stars Fishbeyn herself, who also wrote and directed the feature, and serves as the launchpad for her broader storytelling platform, Movement 360.“Galaxy 360 is more than a film,” says Fishbeyn. “It’s the foundation for a new kind of entertainment platform—one that blends cinema, live performance, satire, and empowerment. Movement 360 is creating space for female-driven narratives that unite genders and feel fun, joyful and deeply original.”The screening at Gardena Cinema, a historic venue built in 1946 and woman-owned by Judy Kim, holds special meaning for Fishbeyn. “It’s deeply symbolic,” she notes. “This film is about women in power, and to debut this format in a theater owned by a woman—who embraced the concept from the beginning—feels incredibly right. Judy’s openness to experimentation and commitment to storytelling has made this possible.”Get Your Ticket on Eventbrite Saturday, June 147:30pm - Doors Open8:00–9:00 PM — He’s Got The Look Live Male Beauty Pageant9:00–10:30 PM — Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground Screening10:30–11:00 PM — Live Q&A with Anna Fishbeyn and special guestsSunday, June 157:30pm - Doors Open8:00–9:00 PM — He’s Got The Look Live Male Beauty Pageant9:00–10:30 PM — Galaxy 360 Screening10:30–11:00 PM — Live Q&A with Anna Fishbeyn and special guestsLocation:Gardena Cinema14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249About the Creator: Anna FishbeynAnna Fishbeyn is a writer, director, performer, and founder of Movement 360, an independent media company developing female-led, genre-defying content across film, television, theater, and digital platforms. Known for her fusion of satire, sci-fi, and social commentary, Fishbeyn blends humor and intellect to challenge cultural norms and explore gender dynamics in radically creative ways.With a background in performing stand-up, cabarets, off-Broadway and West End in London, and a critically acclaimed novel, Fishbeyn has been described as “a comic genius” and "a disruptor." With "Galaxy 360," she launches Movement 360’s flagship feature and introduces a new storytelling format designed to engage audiences both on and off the screen.“This is a new kind of cinema,” she says. “The audience isn’t just watching—they’re participating. They’re whistling. They’re laughing. They’re seeing a world flipped on its head. And hopefully, they’re walking away with a new perspective.”

Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.