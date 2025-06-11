Montgomery County Council Reappoints Megan Davey Limarzi as Inspector General

MARYLAND, October 6 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Today the Council unanimously reappointed Megan Davey Limarzi as Montgomery County’s inspector general. Ms. Limarzi was first appointed as the inspector general in July 2019, and she will continue to lead the County’s independent Office of the Inspector General for another four-year term.

The Office of the Inspector General was established in 1997, and its mission is to detect, investigate and prevent fraud, waste and abuse in County government operations. Additionally, the office reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and operations of County government and independent County agencies.

“Inspector General Limarzi continues to be an outstanding inspector general who has built a team dedicated to protecting Montgomery County residents against fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct,” said Council President Kate Stewart, who also serves as chair of the Council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee. Under Inspector General Limarzi’s steadfast leadership, the Office of the Inspector General has issued 81 reports, made over 250 recommendations for improvements and responded to more than 1,600 complaints. The Council appreciates Ms. Limarzi’s conscientious work and her ongoing commitment to providing objective oversight and protecting the integrity of Montgomery County government and taxpayer dollars.”

The Council has taken a proactive approach to empower the Office of the Inspector General with the resources needed that reflect the size of the County's budget and are in line with best practices to ensure that investigative work is being conducted continuously. Limarzi’s professional background includes serving as the clerk for the Montgomery County Council from 2017 to 2019 and prior to that as the inspector general for the Maryland Department of Health. Limarzi also spent more than a decade as a prosecutor at the state and local levels. As an assistant attorney general, she focused on large scale economic crimes, healthcare fraud and public corruption cases.

Additionally, Limarzi is a member of the Maryland Bar and received her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law. She is also a certified inspector general, a recipient of the Maryland Daily Record’s Leading Women Award, and a member of the Leadership Montgomery CORE Class of 2019. Limarzi is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Association of Inspectors General where she serves on the Executive Committee and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Committee. She is also the first woman to serve as Montgomery County’s inspector general.

The Montgomery County Code provides that the term of each inspector general begins on July 1 of the third year after an Executive and Council are elected and ends on June 30 of the third year after the next Executive and Council are elected. An inspector general must not serve more than two full four-year terms, not including any time served as inspector general to complete an unexpired term.

# # #