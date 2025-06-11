Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Clostridium Botulinum Company Name: P. East Trading Corp Distributors Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Uneviscerated Salted Smoked Split Herring

Company Announcement

P. East Trading Corp. of Bronx, NY is recalling Salted Smoked Split Herring because the product was found to be over 5" in length and uneviscerated, as such having potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The sale of uneviscerated fish over 5" in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores as they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled "Salted Smoked Split Herring" was distributed to retail locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in 18 lbs. wooden boxes with container code Lot 1 PRC5073. The "Salted Smoked Split Herring" is a product of Canada manufactured by Sea Star Seafood Ltd.

The product was likely to be repacked by these retail locations in deli-style or other retail packaging. Retail packaging and coding will vary based on location of purchase. A list of locations that received and potentially sold the recalled products can be found below.

The "Salted Smoked Split Herring" was sampled by a New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspector and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel confirmed the herring was not properly eviscerated prior to processing.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers that have purchased "Salted Smoked Split Herring", from the following stores below, are advised not to eat it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full a refund. Consumers with questions may contact P. East Trading Corp. at (718) 991-6070 or Email at peastl@gmail.com or contact Jay Hong, Office Manager.

**Retail Locations:

PIONNER SUPERMARKET, Newark NJ

JOE'S MARKET #3, Irvington NJ

KEYFOOD SUPERMARKET, Laurelton NY

HAPPY FRUIT MARKET, Teaneck NJ

EXTRA SUPER MARKET, East Orange NJ

SUPER FRESH, Irvington NJ

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, North Bergen NJ

FOOD WORLD SUPER FRESH, Middlesex NJ

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, Fairview NJ

TROPICAL SUN SUPERMARKET, East Orange, NJ

IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY

WILLIAM'S FARM #2, Yonkers NY

S & H FRUITS and VEGETABLES, Bronx NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(Myrtle), Brooklyn NY

C TOWN SUPERMARKET, Brooklyn NY

KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, Brooklyn NY

AMERICAS FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, Westbury NY

MK NY FISH & VEGETABLES, Bronx NY

TROPICAL DAIRY FARM CORP., Bronx NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(161 ST), Bronx NY

VALUE FRESH MARKET INC, Hollis NY

IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY

KEY FOOD FRESH, Brooklyn NY

LULUCOCO, INC, Spring Valley NY

CHOP SHOP FRESH MEAT MARKET, Brooklyn NY

MARKET FRESH, Newburgh NY

C TOWN SUPERMARKET, Hempstead NY

FAMILY BEST FARM, Brooklyn NY

ROSEDALE FRUIT, Jamaica NY

S WON PROVISION INC, Bronx NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKEL Hempstead NY

SUPER FRESH, Baldwin NY

FRUIT TREE FARM, Copiague NY

BROTHER'S PRODUCE CO., Bronx NY

GOLDEN CITRUS MARKET INC, Brooklyn NY

SHOP FAIR SUPERMARKET, Bronx NY

Y & R FARM INC., Brooklyn NY

JOHNS FARM MARKET, Queens NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, New York NY

KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, Far Rockaway NY

NEW UTICA FOOD MARKET CORP., Brooklyn NY

IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY

JOY BEST FRUIT BROOKLYN NY

IDEAL FOOD BASKET SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY

Z & H MINI MARKET, BROOKLYN NY

YELLOW MARKET, BROOKLYN NY

SK FARM EP CORP, BROOKLYN NY

K - SUPER MARKET, JAMAICA NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(Mt Vernon), BRONX NY

BEST H&H, INC, BRONX NY

DK FAMILY PRODUCE, BROOKLYN NY

CO CO MARKET INC, BROOKLYN NY

MARKET FRESH, MIDDLETOWN NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, BRIDGEPORT CT

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(JUNIUS), BROOKLYN NY

BOGOPA FARMBRIA, QUEENS NY

BEST FARM MARKET, BROOKLYN NY

GREEN POINT, JAMAICA NY

J & D FARM MARKET CORP., JAMAICA NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(MANHATTAN AVE), BROOKLYN NY

MANGO KING FARMERS MARKET, BROOKLYN NY

SUPER FRESH SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY

GREEN FRUIT - SUTPHIN, JAMAICA NY

MERRICK COUNTRY FOODS, QUEENS NY

KINGSBRIDGE FARM, BRONX NY

ASIA SUPERMARKET INC / JD PRODUCE, SYRACUSE NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(57), CORONA NY

LIBERTY PRODUCE CORP., RICHMOND HILL NY

GOLDEN MANGO FARM, OZONE PARK NY

KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(163), BRONX NY

FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, TRENTON NJ

WEST INDIAN FARM MARKET, QUEENS NY