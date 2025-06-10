Attorney General Ford Announces Theft Charges in Connection to Failed Lovelock Fiber Optic Project

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that charges have been filed against Steven Allen Kromer, the owner of Uprise, LLC, for unlawfully diverting millions of dollars of taxpayer funds earmarked for a fiber optic project in Lovelock to his personal bank account.

“These charges are the result of hard and dedicated work from my office’s investigators and prosecutors, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work they have done,” said AG Ford. “This matter is one that I take very seriously, and I have faith that justice will be served in this case.”

Kromer has been charged with one count of Theft in an Amount of $25,000 or More but Less than $100,000, a category B felony, and 30 counts of Theft in an Amount Greater than $100,000, a category B felony.

In 2023, the Nevada Department of Transportation entered into an agreement with Uprise to build telecommunication infrastructure around Lovelock for approximately $9.125 million. After this agreement was entered into, Kromer moved millions of dollars intended for this infrastructure project into his personal account.

Review the complaint.

###