ESZYLFIE TAYLOR: BRIDGING TRADITION & TENACIOUS WILLPOWER RELEASES TV SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO

Mind. Body. Money. Now Streaming on Prime Video Financial Advisor & Television Producer Eszylfie Taylor

My mission is to empower individuals and families to secure their financial futures while honoring my cultural roots. True leadership involves service, integrity & commitment to community.” — Eszylfie Taylor

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eszylfie Taylor, founder and president of Taylor Insurance & Financial Services in Pasadena, California, is recognized as one of the most influential figures in the financial industry. As a 15-time qualifier for the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and a Top of the Table producer since 2011 — placing him in the top 1% of financial professionals globally — Taylor has consistently demonstrated excellence in wealth management, financial planning, and client service. He has now added Television Producer to his resume with his new Television Series, Mind. Body. Money. now streaming on Prime Video.

Not only has Taylor earned accolades such as the NAIFA Agent of the Year (2010–2012) and Advisor Today Magazine's Top Four Under Forty Award (2015), but he also holds a distinguished cultural position as a chief royal within the Ghana royal family, Fante Tribe. His dual roles exemplify a unique blend of financial expertise and cultural leadership, positioning him as a trailblazer in both spheres. Ghana's royal families date back to the 11th-century kingdoms of the Dagomba states. From then on, the Ashanti Kingdom emerged, which remains one of the most prominent royal families in Ghana.

"My mission is to empower individuals and families to secure their financial futures while honoring my cultural roots. I believe that true leadership involves service, integrity, and a commitment to community," said Eszylfie Taylor. "I am proud to serve as both a financial advisor and a chief royal, demonstrating that cultural heritage can be a source of strength and inspiration in all aspects of life. Mind. Body. Money. is the culmination of many years of hard won experience in the field of finance and sustainable living."

About Mind. Body. Money.:

Standout financial advisor, certified yoga instructor, and girl dad Eszylfie Taylor takes you on a journey through his professional, personal, and spiritual life. Everybody wants to be successful, until they see what it takes. Success doesn't exist without balance, hard work, and the right mindset.

