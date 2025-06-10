Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 0823
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 766
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, FONTANA, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, providing for child care center attendance eligibility.
Memo Subject
Summer Camp Eligibility Correction
Actions
|0823
|Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, May 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
