Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 0823

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 766 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROWN, FONTANA, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, providing for child care center attendance eligibility. Memo Subject Summer Camp Eligibility Correction Actions 0823 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, May 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.