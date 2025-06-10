Submit Release
Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 0823

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 766

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, FONTANA, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, providing for child care center attendance eligibility.

Memo Subject

Summer Camp Eligibility Correction

Actions

0823 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, May 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

