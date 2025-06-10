Senate Bill 665 Printer's Number 0688

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 665 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, VOGEL, DUSH, COSTA, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MILLER Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for Safe Exchange Zone Program. Memo Subject Safe Exchange Zone Program Actions 0688 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, April 28, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

