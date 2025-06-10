Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 0904
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 838
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CULVER, STEFANO, FONTANA, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, further providing for definitions.
Memo Subject
Codifying Authority Over Real Estate and Appraiser Schools
Actions
|0904
|Referred to EDUCATION, June 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
