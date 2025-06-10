Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 0904

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 838 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CULVER, STEFANO, FONTANA, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, further providing for definitions. Memo Subject Codifying Authority Over Real Estate and Appraiser Schools Actions 0904 Referred to EDUCATION, June 6, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

