Senate Bill 416 Printer's Number 0403
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors
ROBINSON, FONTANA, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, BROWN, MARTIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN, KEARNEY
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, in games of chance, providing for payment; and abrogating a regulation.
Memo Subject
Mobile Payment Services for Small Games of Chance
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
