Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 0936

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 811

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act establishing the Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program to provide technology grants to small businesses.

Memo Subject

Supporting Technology Grants for Small Businesses

Actions

0901 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025
0936 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

