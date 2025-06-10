Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 0936

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 811 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act establishing the Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program to provide technology grants to small businesses. Memo Subject Supporting Technology Grants for Small Businesses Actions 0901 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025 0936 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

