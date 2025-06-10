Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 0936
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 811
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO
Short Title
An Act establishing the Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program to provide technology grants to small businesses.
Memo Subject
Supporting Technology Grants for Small Businesses
Actions
|0901
|Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025
|0936
|Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
