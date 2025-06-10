Senate Bill 780 Printer's Number 0837
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 780
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PICOZZI, COLEMAN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL, STEFANO, ROTHMAN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in uses of property, providing for encampments.
Memo Subject
Cleaning Up Unauthorized Encampments
Actions
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 27, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
