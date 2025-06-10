Senate Bill 780 Printer's Number 0837

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 780 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICOZZI, COLEMAN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL, STEFANO, ROTHMAN Short Title An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in uses of property, providing for encampments. Memo Subject Cleaning Up Unauthorized Encampments Actions 0837 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 27, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

