Senate Bill 764 Printer's Number 0820

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 764 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alteration of territory or corporate entity and dissolution, further providing for conduct of referenda and for court review of transitional plan. Memo Subject Allowing Municipalities to Back Out of a Merger Actions 0820 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

