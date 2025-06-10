Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,538 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0933

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 194

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, YAW, LAUGHLIN

Short Title

An Act Amending Titles 45 (Legal Notices) and 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in legal advertising, further providing for use of trade publications and providing for local government unit advertising requirements; and, in open meetings, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject

Flexibility for Local Government Advertising and Notice Requirements

Actions

0144 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Jan. 29, 2025
0933 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0933

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more