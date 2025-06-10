Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0933

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 194 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, YAW, LAUGHLIN Short Title An Act Amending Titles 45 (Legal Notices) and 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in legal advertising, further providing for use of trade publications and providing for local government unit advertising requirements; and, in open meetings, further providing for definitions. Memo Subject Flexibility for Local Government Advertising and Notice Requirements Actions 0144 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, Jan. 29, 2025 0933 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

