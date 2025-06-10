Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,538 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 0915

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS, SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN, MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, COLLETT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, repealing provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations and breast imaging and providing for coverage for mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and other forms of breast imaging.

Memo Subject

Updating Breast Cancer Screening Coverage

Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 0915

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more