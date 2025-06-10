Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,537 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 0500

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 527

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 31, 1965 (P.L.1257, No.511), known as The Local Tax Enabling Act, further providing for title of act; providing for local taxes in cities of the first class, for prohibition of tax on certain individuals and for reimbursement of taxes; and making repeals.

Memo Subject

Sterling Act Reimbursement

Actions

0500 Referred to FINANCE, March 26, 2025
Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 0500

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more