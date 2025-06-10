Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 0500

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 527 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN Short Title An Act amending the act of December 31, 1965 (P.L.1257, No.511), known as The Local Tax Enabling Act, further providing for title of act; providing for local taxes in cities of the first class, for prohibition of tax on certain individuals and for reimbursement of taxes; and making repeals. Memo Subject Sterling Act Reimbursement Actions 0500 Referred to FINANCE, March 26, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

