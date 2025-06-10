Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 0935
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 432
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in the State System of Higher Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster and adopted children.
Memo Subject
Expanding the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program
Actions
|0399
|Referred to EDUCATION, March 17, 2025
|0935
|Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
