Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 0935

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 432 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in the State System of Higher Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster and adopted children. Memo Subject Expanding the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program Actions 0399 Referred to EDUCATION, March 17, 2025 0935 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

