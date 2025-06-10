Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,537 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 0935

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 432

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in the State System of Higher Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster and adopted children.

Memo Subject

Expanding the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program

Actions

0399 Referred to EDUCATION, March 17, 2025
0935 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 0935

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more