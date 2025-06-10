Senate Bill 73 Printer's Number 0030

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 73 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, BROWN, KANE Short Title An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in State lottery, further providing for definitions and providing for disclosure of certain prizewinner identities. Memo Subject Protecting the identities of PA Lottery prizewinners Actions 0030 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

