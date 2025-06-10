Senate Bill 73 Printer's Number 0030
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 73
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, BROWN, KANE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in State lottery, further providing for definitions and providing for disclosure of certain prizewinner identities.
Memo Subject
Protecting the identities of PA Lottery prizewinners
Actions
|Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
