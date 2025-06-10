Senate Bill 398 Printer's Number 0345

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 398 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, FARRY, BROWN, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, in games of chance, providing for online raffles by fire companies. Memo Subject Pilot Program for Fire Companies with SGOC License to Conduct Two Online Raffles in Upcoming Year Actions 0345 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, March 6, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 First consideration, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM

