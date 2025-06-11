Northern California Commercial Facility Offers Fiber, Solar Power, and Flexible Zoning for Tech & Clean Energy Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A standout commercial building has just become available in Northern California, offering a rare mix of fiber connectivity, solar power, and scalable infrastructure. Located along Highway 299 in Willow Creek, this 5,400-square-foot facility is a ready-made solution for companies operating at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

Designed with purpose and flexibility in mind, the building is connected to the Arcata–Reno fiber optic trunk line, providing direct, high-speed data capabilities. It’s also equipped with a 20kW grid-tied solar system, making it an energy-conscious option for growing operations. Whether you're in modular data, edge computing, Web3 infrastructure, or clean tech manufacturing, this property is designed to meet the most demanding requirements.

Inside, you’ll find 24-foot ceilings, full insulation, and two rooftop HVAC units, ensuring a cool, efficient, and climate-controlled environment. Power won’t be an issue either—there’s 400A service split between two 200A single-phase panels, with 3-phase power just 50 feet away.

“This is a building that makes sense for today’s most innovative companies,” said Joshua Cook, listing agent with Corcoran Icon Properties, who is co-listing the property with Wendy Granberg. “Between the connectivity, the solar setup, and the zoning flexibility, it’s an incredible foundation for businesses working at the edge of what’s possible.”

The facility also features secure, keycard-controlled entry, ADA-compliant restrooms, and a roll-up loading door, practical amenities that make daily operations easier. It’s zoned for general commercial use, opening the door for a wide range of potential applications.

Located between Arcata and Redding, the site offers both seclusion and strategic access to Northern California’s inland and coastal markets. It’s a smart move for companies seeking to expand beyond high-cost metropolitan areas while maintaining top-tier infrastructure.

For more details or to schedule a tour, contact:

Joshua Cook – 619.218.5411 or joshua.cook@corcoranicon.com

Wendy Granberg – 707.362.5658 or wendy.granberg@corcoranicon.com

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally owned and 100 percent locally managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 26 office locations across 11 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

