Pray Without Ceasing Ministries Hosts 2025 Prayer Conference Focused on Faith, Renewal, and Connection

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pray Without Ceasing Ministries is proud to announce its upcoming prayer conference, which will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the DoubleTree Hotel, 7000 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, California. This year’s theme, “Quiet Moments with God,” invites women to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their faith in a supportive and uplifting environment.In a world that rarely slows down, women often struggle to find space for themselves, let alone time for spiritual renewal. The Pray Without Ceasing Conference creates a safe, welcoming space for women to step away from the noise of everyday life and focus on rest, reflection, and reconnection with God.Founded to empower women through prayer and identity in Christ, Pray Without Ceasing Ministries offers opportunities for connection, education, and personal growth. The 2025 conference will feature engaging speakers, intentional moments of stillness, and meaningful fellowship, all designed to support women in living out their God-given purpose.“When we take time to reconnect with our Creator, we’re not just refreshed—we’re reminded of who we are and who’s we are,” says Audrey Shelby of Pray Without Ceasing Ministries. “This conference is about creating sacred space for that reconnection.”Registration is now open at www.praywithoutceasingministries.com . Space is limited. Early registration is encouraged.About Pray Without Ceasing Ministries:Pray Without Ceasing Ministries was founded by Mrs. Audrey Shelby to create safe spaces for hope, spiritual renewal, and identity restoration. Rooted in prayer and obedience to God, the ministry helps women discover their identity in Christ and equips them to become living vessels for His purpose. It began with the release of Mrs. Shelby’s devotional, Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer, and continues to grow through gatherings, resources, and community designed to strengthen faith and connection.General Inquiries:Audrey Shelby, Chief Executive Officer & FounderPray Without Ceasing MinistriesEmail: info@praywithoutceasingministries.comWebsite: www.praywithoutceasingministries.com

