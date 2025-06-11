Lahn Hospitality Group chooses Vica to optimize CTV spend with custom creative and precision targeting

Revolutionary new solution Vica Audience+ pairs data-driven cinematic creative with targeting of custom audience segments for stunning results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vica was founded to help solve two pain points in upper funnel marketing for small businesses: (1) SMB's couldn’t afford (good, unique) video creative and (2) they didn’t know how to place media on streaming TV. While working with dozens of small businesses in 2024, Vica's team discovered a third … SMB's didn’t have enough or complete or well organized CRM data for driving effective marketing in their other channels.In December, Vica, in partnership with Lahn Hospitality Group, owners of The Funplex amusement parks in New Jersey, started designing Audience+, an AI-based solution for developing custom segments from limited CRM and RPD (return path data). The Audience+ solution not only finds the next customers to target at greater scale, but the unique interests and attributes of the customer segments informs VIca's creative process.After months of gathering data to inform the creative and audience targeting, Vica and Lahn Hospitality launched the first Audience+ campaigns in February's Spring Break to drive party bookings and ticketing at The Funplex. After seeing positive results, the companies continued to use the Audience+ methodology to further optimize and support subsequent campaigns. Performance, measured in ROAS (return-on-ad-spend) far outperformed industry benchmarks.-- February Spring Break campaign – overall campaign: 15.5x ROAS; Audience+ segments: 24.7x-- March “Birthdays” campaign – overall campaign: 25.2x ROAS; Audience+ segments: 35.0x-- May “Birthdays” campaign – overall campaign: 34.2x ROAS; Audience+ segments: 46.6xThe Audience+ technology becomes "smarter" and more accurate the more return path data it analyzes, resulting in the increased performance over time. RPD is typically collected through pixels placed on a small business website. In this instance, Vica deployed pixels across Funplex pages, including transaction pages to understand increasingly granular segments and then used segment attributes to inform unique creatives and targeting.In all, $26K of expenditure drove over $488K of ticket sales and party bookings. Both Vica and Lahn Hospitality Group are working to replicate this success across businesses in other verticals, proving the effectiveness of CTV as a medium for small business advertising, particularly when supported by custom creative and the precision targeting afforded by Audience+.

The Funplex 'Birthdays' Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.