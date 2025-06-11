tip411 Offers Georgia Schools a Proven Solution to Meet New School Safety Requirements Under HB 268

tip411 Logo

In response to new school safety mandates enacted under Georgia House Bill 268, tip411 is offering Georgia school districts a proven, ready-to-deploy solution.

tip411 gives students a voice without fear. It empowers students, staff, and all school community members to speak up, respond faster to potential threats, and build a safer environment for all.” — Terry Halsch, President of tip411

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the sweeping new school safety mandates enacted under Georgia House Bill 268, also known as Ricky and Alyssa’s Law, tip411 is offering Georgia school districts a proven, ready-to-deploy solution to help meet the law’s requirements for anonymous reporting and threat detection.Signed into law in April 2025, HB 268 mandates that all Georgia school districts implement an anonymous reporting system to allow students, staff, and community members to share information about threats, bullying, mental health concerns, and suspicious activity—before tragedy strikes.tip411 is a trusted platform already in use by hundreds of school systems and public safety agencies nationwide. The system enables anonymous tip submission via mobile app, text message, or web form, with tips routed directly and securely to designated school officials and law enforcement in real time.“tip411 gives students a voice without fear,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “It empowers students, staff, and all school community members to speak up, respond faster to potential threats, and build a safer environment for all—exactly what Georgia’s new law is aiming to achieve.”Key features of tip411 that align with HB 268 include:• Multi-platform anonymous tip submission• Two-way encrypted communication between tipsters and school officials• Real-time routing to law enforcement and school safety personnel• Full privacy compliance with FERPA, COPPA, and other student protections• Custom-branded mobile apps and web portals for each school or district• Awareness campaign materials for students and familiestip411 has published a free briefing paper outlining how its platform helps Georgia schools meet HB 268’s legal requirements. The document includes implementation steps, staff training guidelines, and promotional strategies to increase student engagement with the system.School administrators and district officials can download the white paper or schedule a consultation by visiting the tip411 website

