House Bill 559 Printer's Number 1697

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors ISAACSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GIRAL, GREEN, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, OTTEN, SANCHEZ

Short Title An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for license districts, license period and hearings, for issuance, transfer or extension of hotel, restaurant and club liquor licenses, for malt and brewed beverages manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors' licenses and for malt and brewed beverages retail licenses.

Memo Subject Clarifying Previously Licensed Locations in the Liquor Code

