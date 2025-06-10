DrillerDB Announces Public Release of Its Water Well Drilling Software Platform

DrillerDB's homepage demonstrating its value to customers.

Purpose‑built cloud solution replaces paperwork with real‑time project tracking, AI geology, mapping, and billing tools

DrillerDB's nationwide release marks years of work developing a system specifically for drillers, by drillers.” — Craig Vander Galien

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrillerDB today announced the worldwide release of its comprehensive software platform built specifically for water‑well drilling and pump‑service contractors. The platform gives field crews and office staff one shared workspace that handles everything from initial proposals to final invoices, eliminating the spreadsheets and disconnected apps that slow down most drilling operations.After six years of live testing on more than 10,000 projects, early customers saw office labor per job drop by roughly forty percent, freeing teams to take on additional work without adding headcount. In total, the system has already logged more than 20, 000 wells, generated 45, 000 proposals, and stored 22,000 project files while dispatching over 9 ,700 field updates to keep crews and managers in sync.Why Drillers Are Adopting DrillerDBWater well contractors juggle complex schedules, compliance forms, and remote job sites. DrillerDB tackles those pain points with tools designed for the realities of drilling:End‑to‑End Project Management - Schedule rigs, track footage and consumables, and monitor costs in one timeline.Pump and Service Work Orders - Create on‑the‑fly tickets, attach photos, and capture customer sign‑off from a phone or tablet.Interactive Mapping and GIS - Visualize wells, permits, and rig locations with GPS precision to optimize routing.Nationwide Well Map - DrillerDB has a first of it's kind aggregation of all water well records in the United States.AI‑Powered Geology Estimation - Predict depth and formations before mobilizing equipment, reducing costly surprises.Instant Document Generation - Automatically fill state and county forms, proposals, and invoices to slash paperwork time.Integrated Payments and QuickBooks Online Sync - Send invoices, accept ACH or credit cards via Stripe Connect, and keep books up to date.Offline‑First iOS and Android Apps - Crews remain productive even when coverage drops.“Find a Driller” Directory - Optional listing boosts online visibility and feeds qualified leads to subscribers.“Drillers should not need a patchwork of generic apps to run a modern outfit,” said Craig Vander Galien, Founder and CEO of DrillerDB. “We built DrillerDB so that a crew in the field and an office manager at headquarters always see the same live data, whether that is footage drilled today or a permit still pending. One login, one source of truth.”“Before DrillerDB we lost hours every week chasing paperwork,” added Stu Kok, Operations Manager at Sams Well Drilling in Wisconsin. “Now the crews log jobs on their phones, the office sees it instantly, and billing that used to take days happens in minutes.”Availability and PricingDrillerDB is available immediately on a subscription basis. New customers receive a 14‑day free trial that includes full access to the cloud platform, mobile apps, onboarding assistance, and data import support. To schedule a live demo or start a trial, visit drillerdb.com.

