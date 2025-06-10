Hey Georgians, Let’s Get Gatorwise

If you reside in the northern part of the state, it might be a surprise to hear that Georgia is home to an estimated population of around 225,000 alligators. But, if you live south of the fall line, an invisible marker that connects Columbus to Macon to Augusta, you likely are familiar with that fact. No matter where you live, it’s time to get GatorWise, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“As the weather warms up and people are spending more time outdoors, it’s a great time to remind everyone that it is normal to see alligators moving around and basking in rivers, ponds and lakes in the southern part of the state,” said Kara Nitschke, WRD’s state alligator biologist. “Alligators are native to Georgia and are critical to the health and balance of our ecosystems, so being GatorWise means we know how to modify our behavior to minimize any potential conflict.”

Learn The GatorWise Basics:

Assume Alligators are Present: Alligators can live in any water body in their range. They are good at hiding and may be found in places where you have never seen them, especially after storms or floods. Keep your distance.

Never Feed Alligators: Feeding alligators on purpose or by accident is illegal in Georgia. This is because this action can cause alligators to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people.

Don’t Dispose of Fish or Food Scraps in the Water: Throwing fish scraps in the water is one of the most common ways people unintentionally feed alligators. Properly dispose of bait, fish scraps and food items.

Never Harass, Capture or Handle an Alligator: Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you at risk. View and photograph alligators from a distance.

Be Responsible for People and Pets in Your Care: Alligators do not know the difference between pets and prey. Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Supervise small children near the water.

Maintain Awareness: Observe alligator warning signs. Stay away from the water if you see an alligator. Avoid swimming in areas with dense vegetation and only swim during daylight hours.

GatorWise promotes realistic public perceptions about alligators and provides guidance on responsible human behavior to minimize conflict between people and alligators.

GatorWise was developed with cooperation from state fish and wildlife agencies of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, all states withing the range of the American Alligator.

More about GatorWise at https://www.gatorwise.org/. More about alligators in Georgia at https://georgiawildlife.com/alligator-info.