Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement as joined by 25 of his fellow Republican Attorneys General:

Over the weekend, violent agitators rioted in the streets of California under the false banner of protest. President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard was the right response — and one we fully support.

“We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy. If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.

“In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement. When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must.

“We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states.”

Republican Attorneys General across the country stand united in condemning:

Violent attacks on law enforcement

The normalization of mob violence as ‘activism’

Any attempt to delegitimize efforts to restore order

Leaders who put politics above public safety

Led by Georgia, this 26-state coalition includes the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Find a PDF copy of the statement here .