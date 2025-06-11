UT Dallas, Corporate Board Member Launch Governance Program for Former Pro and Olympic Athletes

Partners in the Boardroom: The University of Texas at Dallas and Corporate Board Member launch a governance program for athlete-leaders.

Nine former athletes complete UT Dallas and Corporate Board Member’s Directors Fundamentals Program, earning board governance credentials.

This program is a unique opportunity for former athletes to apply their leadership and competitive drive in the boardroom while developing strong governance capabilities.” — Gregg Ballew, Executive Director, IECG at UT Dallas

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Board Member, a division of the Chief Executive Group, and The University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management have launched the Professional Governance Certificate Program , designed specifically for former professional and Olympic athletes (“former pros”) with business experience seeking corporate board roles.The program features a two-semester online curriculum covering director fundamentals, governance models, board service preparation, and networking events. A key element is the SIQ Governance Model, which incorporates generative AI to tackle corporate governance challenges in a simulated environment.Targeting former pros with at least 10 years of business experience, the program emphasizes good judgment, ethical decision-making, and intellectual curiosity. Participants commit to two semesters (8 months) of full engagement.The inaugural cohort included 8 NFL players and 1 NHL player, led by Brad Oates, chairman of Stone Advisors, public company director, former NFL player, and co-founder of the Stakeholder IQ Governance Model. Graduates include: Bradford Banta, Keith Elias, Steve Fitzhugh, Scott Galbraith, Kenny Jenkins, Bart Oates, Roman Oben, Kyle Richardson, and Kevin Westgarth."This program represents a unique opportunity for former athletes to leverage their leadership skills and competitive drive in the corporate world, while contributing their unique governance competency to boardrooms in Corporate America," said Gregg Ballew, executive director of the Institute for Excellence in Corporate Governance, which is housed in the Jindal School.Innovative Group Cohort Learning ModelA core feature of the program is the Group Cohort Learning Model, which includes:• Group discussions simulating real board meetings, led by a Lead Director.• A team culture that enhances individual and collective learning, fostering peer connections.• Cohort support, led by a professional director to guide participants through program requirements.Professional Director Mentoring and NetworkingThe program provides unparalleled mentoring and networking:• Assistance on pursuing and securing suitable board positions, after being trained in the SIQ Governance Model Method;• Invitations to select in-person events, including IECG and Corporate Board Member gatherings with current directors.Graduates receive a Professional Governance Certificate from UT Dallas and a “Director Qualified” Credential from Corporate Board Member and the American College of Corporate Directors (ACCD)."We believe that the unique perspectives and experiences of former athletes can greatly benefit corporate boards," said Jamie Tassa, Publisher of Corporate Board Member. "This program equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in these roles. Our partnership with UT Dallas underscores our commitment to providing top-tier board education for public company directors, and we're thrilled to extend this opportunity to former athletes."Graduates will be encouraged to mentor future participants, fostering a supportive network of athlete-directors.The next cohort begins in September 2025 . Former professional and Olympic athletes with 10+ years of business experience can apply at: https://jindal.utdallas.edu/centers-of-excellence/iecg/professional-governance-certificate/ About IECGThe Institute for Excellence in Corporate Governance (IECG) at UT Dallas is dedicated to advancing corporate governance through academic thought leadership. IECG creates actionable governance models that foster organizational resiliency, ethical competitive advantage, and stakeholder trust.About Corporate Board MemberFor over 20 years, Corporate Board Member has connected U.S.-based public company directors to one another and to governance experts. Through networking and educational tools, it empowers directors to make a lasting impact in the boardroom.For more information, contact:Jamie TassaCorporate Board Member615-767-0620jtassa@chiefexecutivegroup.comKellie ParrickUT Dallas972-883-3902kellie.parrick@utdallas.eduVisit BoardMember.com for more resources on corporate governance.

