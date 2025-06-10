MetaPhy Health Launches AI Nurse 'Cara' to Enhance Patient Engagement and Care

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaPhy Health, a pioneer in chronic care management, is proud to introduce a new AI nurse, Cara, offering an innovative AI-powered tool set to revolutionize care for patients with chronic conditions and enhance the healthcare experience. Developed in partnership with Actium Health, Cara is particularly focused on delivering empathetic, human-like interactions while reducing the workload on medical staff, allowing them to focus on more complex care needs."Innovation in healthcare is about breaking barriers and creating seamless connections between patients and their care providers," said Rick Jacques, CEO of MetaPhy. "Our platform is designed to empower individuals to take charge of their health while ensuring they receive the support they need, when they need it."This innovative technology leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized outbound calls, providing patients with timely reminders to stay aligned with their health goals. It enhances communication with care teams, resolves issues with remote monitoring devices, and supports Metaphy’s chronic care follow-up programs. By streamlining these processes, the platform ensures care is more accessible, efficient, and effective than ever before."We're excited to support MetaPhy's launch of Cara, which represents exactly the kind of patient-centered innovation our industry needs," said Adam Silverman MD, Chief Medical Officer of ActiumHealth. "AI-powered voice interactions have tremendous potential to enhance care delivery while maintaining the empathetic connections that are so crucial in healthcare. MetaPhy's focus on chronic care management makes them an ideal partner for this technology, and we're looking forward to seeing how Cara improves outcomes for patients who need consistent, accessible support."Cara is the first step in MetaPhy's bold initiative to revolutionize clinical care through AI. With the ability to engage with patients in a timely and efficient manner, the tool aims to improve patient satisfaction and health outcomes by bridging the gap between care providers and the individuals they serve."Our mission at MetaPhy has always been to provide a patient-centered care model, and Cara reflects our commitment to leveraging the latest in technology to make that possible," said Chris Oubre, COO of MetaPhy. "This tool not only enhances how we connect with patients but also enables us to explore new opportunities for collaboration with specialty groups, driving innovation in the healthcare space."The excitement is just beginning. MetaPhy is set to roll out a series of innovative tools in the coming months, further elevating its AI capabilities. These advancements are designed to bring the organization closer to its vision of a fully integrated AI ecosystem—one that works seamlessly alongside live nurse care to deliver unparalleled support for patients with chronic conditions.About MetaPhyEvery specialist has patients to manage with several chronic conditions. However, patients don’t always follow their physicians’ orders. MetaPhy is dedicated to bridging this gap by helping patients build better lifestyle habits that stick—such as healthy eating, increased activity, adhering to medications as prescribed, and attending physician appointments as needed.Our team provides consistent check-ins and personalized support to help patients stay on track, reinforcing positive behaviors over time. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies with compassionate care, MetaPhy is reshaping chronic condition management to create lasting, meaningful change for both patients and healthcare providers.

