NxGenComm Announces M5NS-JCP Expansion: New Terminal for Distributed Intelligence, Multi-modal Sensor Fusion, and AI

Single Modular Architecture Delivers Multi-Modal Sensor Fusion, 50 TOPs Edge AI, and Revolutionary 4”×2” Terminal from Division to Deployed Effects

NxGenComm (NXG) today announced major capability expansions across its M5NS-JCP (Multi-Modal Neural System - Joint Communications Platform) product line, including advanced multi-modal sensor fusion, enhanced RF scanning (70 MHz - 12 GHz), 50 TOPs edge AI processing, and the M5NS-JCP Terminal---a 4"×2" platform for mass deployment in launched effects and squad operations. The platform's software-defined architecture supports multiple datalinks (5G, MANET, CDL, SINCGARS) and integrated electronic warfare capabilities (RF sensing and jamming) across all variants, all coordinated through the Phoenix Engine autonomous battlefield AI.

Senior leadership of the Army G-6 recently framed the service's challenge: "As NGC2 and data becomes really our ammunition, the question is, is there an organization designed to oversee data across the United States Army?" NXG's M5NS-JCP answers that challenge by embedding autonomous, AI-driven data management directly into every operational node---making data formations a distributed capability rather than a centralized structure.

Three Variants, One Software Baseline

NXG's M5NS-JCP uses a single NGC2-compliant software baseline and Phoenix Engine autonomous AI across all variants, enabling multiple datalinks, integrated electronic warfare (RF sensing and jamming), and multi-modal sensor fusion from optical/video, audio, LIDAR, acoustic, radar, and environmental sensors.

M5NS-JCP Enterprise -- Division/brigade command intelligence hub with 50 TOPs edge AI, multi-modal sensor fusion, wideband RF scanning (70 MHz - 12 GHz), electronic warfare, autonomous asset control, software-defined multiple datalinks (4G/5G, MANET, CDL, SINCGARS), TAK support, and post-quantum encryption (ML-KEM 1024).

M5NS-JCP Tactical -- 6" x 4" brigade/battalion mobile system maintaining full Enterprise capability including multiple datalinks, electronic warfare, and multi-modal sensor fusion in rugged, vehicle-mounted profile.

M5NS-JCP Terminal -- Revolutionary 4"×2", 10W device delivering complete multi-domain capability for soldier systems, small UAS, and launched effects. Includes 50 TOPs edge AI, multi-modal sensor fusion, RF scanning (70 MHz - 12 GHz), electronic warfare, autonomous asset control, software-defined multiple datalinks, TAK, and post-quantum encryption.

Phoenix Engine: Autonomous Battlefield AI

NXG's Phoenix Engine interprets the commander's intent and autonomously executes appropriate tactical responses, performing multi-modal sensor fusion synthesizing RF signatures, optical/video feeds, audio inputs, LIDAR data, acoustic signatures, radar data, network traffic, environmental conditions, and position location into unified battlespace awareness. The system coordinates multiple datalinks through its software-defined architecture while managing electronic warfare operations.

Commanders provide high-level mission objectives that Phoenix Engine interprets and executes through coordinated multi-domain responses without detailed human micromanagement. The system autonomously standardizes data for NGC2 compatibility while performing AI-driven threat detection. Real-time waveform adaptation enables seamless switching between multiple datalinks, while integrated electronic warfare coordination enables sub-second response cycles. The 50 TOPs edge processing executes sophisticated AI models entirely at the tactical edge.

Enhanced Capabilities

NXG's M5NS-JCP platform's software-defined architecture enables multiple datalinks with seamless waveform switching. Multi-modal sensor fusion provides real-time synthesis of RF spectrum analyzers, optical/video sensors, audio inputs, LIDAR, acoustic sensors, radar systems, and environmental sensors, creating unified battlespace awareness. Extended RF scanning offers wideband spectrum monitoring from 70 MHz to 6 GHz with optional 12 GHz extended range. Electronic warfare capabilities integrate RF sensing and jamming coordinated through Phoenix Engine's autonomous control. All AI processing, decision-making, and electronic warfare operations execute locally for sub-second tactical responses.

Battlefield Impact

NXG's M5NS-JCP enables distributed intelligence with Phoenix Engine in every deployed asset, creating resilient networks across multiple datalinks. The software-defined architecture allows seamless switching between waveforms while maintaining continuous sensor fusion. The architecture supports mass deployment of electronic warfare capabilities and sensor fusion with rapid technology insertion through over-the-air updates.

Operational Scenarios

Autonomous Jammer Hunt: Squad deploys twelve Terminal-equipped launched effects that detect hostile jamming through RF sensing, correlate with optical/video and LIDAR data to identify jammer location, and autonomously coordinate electronic warfare responses while switching between available datalinks.

Counter-UAS Defense: Tactical systems detect hostile UAS swarm through multi-modal sensor fusion, interpret commander's intent ("Neutralize hostile UAS"), and autonomously coordinate jamming operations and friendly UAS interception in seconds.

Distributed Intelligence Network: Division deploys 200+ Terminal units establishing resilient links with automatic datalink switching, enabling Phoenix Engine to aggregate multi-modal intelligence and propagate intent-based commands to every tactical edge node.

Convoy EW Protection: Vehicle-mounted Tactical systems perform continuous RF sensing while coordinating communications, autonomously executing jamming responses and waveform adaptation to maintain communications through contested corridors.

Squad Multi-Domain Ops: Soldiers with Terminal devices receive intent-based command ("Clear building"), automatically coordinating UAS reconnaissance and sharing fused RF, optical, acoustic, and environmental intelligence via a resilient network.

Army Modernization Integration

NXG's M5NS-JCP's software-defined design supports the Army's 30-month C2 modernization sprint with over-the-air updates aligned to the Ivy Sting six-week iteration model. The platform's CMOSS-compliant and NGC2-certified architecture enables immediate integration into Project Convergence and Artillery Execution Suite programs.

Leadership Perspective

"The expansion of our M5NS-JCP platform represents a fundamental shift in how battlefield intelligence is deployed," said David Gross, Director of Marketing at NXG. "Our software-defined architecture enables each platform---from enterprise systems to 4x2-inch terminals---to provide multiple datalinks, integrated electronic warfare with RF sensing and jamming, and sensor fusion from optical/video, audio, LIDAR, acoustic, and environmental sensors, all coordinated through Phoenix Engine."

Availability

NXG's M5NS-JCP Enterprise and Tactical variants are available now for immediate demonstration and deployment. The M5NS-JCP Terminal is in advanced development with demonstration units available for evaluation and integration planning. For more information, contact info@nxgencomm.com or visit www.nxgencomm.com.

About NxGenComm

Based in the Research Triangle Park area in Morrisville, North Carolina, NxGenComm designs and develops multi-standard, frequency band agnostic wireless network solutions. NXG specializes in tactical edge computing, electromagnetic resilience, and autonomous systems, enabling data-centric operations that scale from command centers to the tactical edge.

