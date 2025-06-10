Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Karol Nawrocki, President-elect of the Republic of Poland

AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - 10 June 2025, 15:44

Dear Mr. Nawrocki,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Poland.

The friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on strong traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Poland.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 June 2025

