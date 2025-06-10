Piping Systems Ins. (PSI) Celebrates Expansion with a Ribbon Cutting at Its New HQ in Historic Assonet Mill

The facade of the new PSI headquarters

The new HQ features VRF systems, open spaces, and historic charm that boosts PSI’s ability to take large general contracting projects and meet tight deadlines.

ASSONET, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piping Systems Installations (PSI) announces a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening event to celebrate its newly renovated headquarters at 31 Mill Street, Assonet, MA. This milestone celebration marks the completion and official opening of PSI’s state-of-the-art office space, revitalizing a historic mill into a modern, functional workplace.The new facility encompasses approximately 11,443 square feet, with an additional 1,800 square feet reserved for future expansion. The building's exterior showcases cork imported from Portugal, emphasizing sustainability and unique architectural charm. Internally, PSI has preserved the building's rich heritage by repurposing original mill elements. Exposed timbers and ceilings have been meticulously sandblasted, restoring the mill's authentic character and creating a dynamic fusion of historic charm and contemporary design.Equipped with advanced Samsung Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, one of PSI's signature mechanical engineering services, the building ensures efficient and comfortable climate control. An open-concept layout featuring glass and garage doors promotes a collaborative and transparent work environment. Key amenities include a spacious conference room, a dedicated training room, and a live demonstration area designed for hands-on safety and skill tradecraft training. An open-plan kitchen extends outdoors to a welcoming patio space, enhancing employee comfort and collaboration.Safety and accessibility have been prioritized throughout the design. The building is equipped with a state-of-the-art fire alarm system, upgraded IT infrastructure including fiber-optic connectivity, and a new elevator/lift providing handicap access to the second floor. Beautifully reclaimed wooden stairs lead to the future expansion area. Bathrooms feature expanded metal ceilings with décor inspired by the process piping trade. The front foyer greets visitors with a beautifully landscaped lawn and a backlit sign prominently featuring the PSI name and logo."As a second-generation leader of Piping Systems, I am honored to continue our family's legacy of safety, service, value, and long-standing expertise in the mechanical contracting trade," said Jason Taylor, President. "Our new headquarters not only reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence but also honors the generations of team members—many who are uncles, nephews, cousins, and siblings—who have built this company together. We look forward to many more years of growth and success in this revitalized space."The building at 31 Mill Street holds historical significance within the Assonet community. Originally constructed as part of the region's industrial development, the mill was instrumental in the local economy. PSI’s restoration and repurposing efforts demonstrate a commitment to preserving Assonet's rich heritage while investing in its future.PSI extends sincere gratitude to the members of the Assonet Chamber of Commerce for recognizing and supporting this significant milestone.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025Time: 11:00am ETSite: 31 Mill Street, Assonet, MA 02702

