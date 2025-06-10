Fernwayer Introduces Chile Tours for Cultural Immersion

Fernwayer's "A Dance With the Stars" experience takes you to the remote plains of the Salar de Atacama for a 3.5-hour twilight photography session. Get exclusive access to the studio of Shannon McEvoy in Providencia, Santiago’s leafiest central district, for a two-hour private meet-and-greet with the artist. Book a photography tour to two contrasting natural wonders in the Atacama Desert of Chile: the Valley of the Moon (Valle de la Luna) and Rainbow Valley (Valle del Arcoiris).

From photo safaris in the world’s driest desert to storytelling-led walking tours, Fernwayer’s experiences showcase Chile's natural wonders and living culture.

Beyond the deserts, glaciers and valleys, it’s the human stories that bring places to life. At Fernwayer, we honor Chile’s natural beauty while amplifying the traditions of those who call it home.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the marketplace for curated travel experiences, announces the launch of immersive experiences in Chile—a land of extremes in Latin America where vineyards thrive amid the bone-dry northern deserts and the glacial ice fields of the south and art spills out of every urban crevice.Launching in Santiago, Valparaíso and San Pedro de Atacama, Fernwayer’s private tours in Chile are led by passionate hosts with deep ties to their communities. Travelers will hear about the country’s journey to independence, meet artisans preserving and reinventing traditional weaving and metalworking crafts, see cities through the eyes of photographers and architects, and share a sobremesa dining experience that feels like family.“Even today, it’s Chile’s breathtaking landscapes that first capture travelers’ imaginations,” says Vinitaa Jayson, Fernwayer’s co-founder. “But beyond the deserts, glaciers, and valleys, it’s the human stories that bring these places to life. At Fernwayer, we honor Chile’s natural beauty while amplifying the traditions of those who call it home. We invite travelers to slow down, travel deeper, and forge lasting connections—walking ancient desert paths, chasing the shifting light across salt flats, cooking ancestral recipes, and tracing craftsmanship shaped by centuries of resilience. Each experience uncovers a different layer of Chile’s landscapes, living culture, and enduring spirit.”Bringing this philosophy to life, Fernwayer’s Experience Makers in Chile create moments of genuine connection with everyday life and living culture. Travelers will exchange stories over Completos and Sopaipillas, hand-purchase fresh fish at Santiago’s oldest market, and prepare a meal from scratch in the home of a local chef. They'll also experience Chile’s creative pulse through independent galleries and private studios, guided by the artists shaping the country’s evolving cultural landscape.EXPLORING CHILE’S MODERN MOUNTAIN CAPITALFernwayer’s private experiences in Santiago de Chile offer travelers a deeper connection to the city’s history and vibrant modern culture. Far beyond a gateway, Santiago reveals itself through the eyes of Fernwayer’s Experience Makers. Travelers might share a meal at beloved local restaurants, bonding with their host over Chilean specialties, join artisans in intimate workshops blending ancient traditions with modern innovation or wander the “Mosaic Capital of the Southern Hemisphere,” discovering how street art speaks for local communities. For those eager to explore the world’s longest mountain range, curated cultural experiences in nearby Los Andes invite travelers to connect with nature, agriculture, and astronomy.IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES IN CHILE’S CULTURAL CAPITALFernwayer’s intimate walking tours explore Valparaíso’s layered past as a seaport, naval base, and center for arts, poetry and resistance. Travelers will meander through the colorful, narrow streets of Cerro Concepción and Cerro Alegre while a Porteño artist divulges the hidden meanings behind the murals and connects the dots between street art and street eats. Creative spirits can follow a photographer who frames the city’s secret corners through a fresh lens, or shadow an architect who dissects Valparaíso’s hilly blueprint and teaches budding artists to sketch its iconic facades. For a more hands-on experience, travelers can join craft workshops woven with local stories and mythology.PHOTOGRAPHIC TOURS IN THE ATACAMA DESERTThe Martian terrain of the world’s driest non-polar desert inspire awe—but capturing their surreal beauty can be a challenge for the average traveler without a guide. Fernwayer partners with local photography experts who mentor travelers through the creative process, offering insights into both technique and terrain. Private photo safari tours take place from sunrise to twilight, helping participants create striking images while discovering the region’s unique geology, flora, and fauna. Travelers can choose between one-day photography experiences in the Atacama Desert or multi-day expeditions for a deeper exploration.SAVORING CHILE’S GASTRONOMIC HERITAGEChilean cuisine is far richer and more diverse than the familiar asado and empanadas. Fernwayer’s curated culinary experiences connect travelers with seasoned chefs, market vendors, and passionate food artisans. In Santiago, travelers can barter for the freshest ingredients at the city’s oldest markets, meeting vendors who have manned their stalls for generations. They’ll roll up their sleeves to prepare cherished dishes rarely seen on restaurant menus, learning their roots in Indigenous traditions. Fans of Pablo Neruda can even recreate the poet’s favorite recipes in a rhythmic cooking class inspired by his love of Chilean flavors. Further experiences in Valparaíso spotlight the bohemian spirit of this historic seaport, where travelers share plates and sample local beers and spirits in lively, creative spaces.UNCORKING THE WINES OF CHILENo meal in Chile is complete without a glass of vino tinto or vino blanco and every Fernwayer Experience Maker is fluent in the language of wine. Travelers can explore Chilean wines through intimate tastings at boutique wineries, meeting the winemakers who both honor and reinvent tradition. Wine experiences from Santiago and Valparaíso highlight the Aconcagua Valley, where travelers learn how Chile claimed the Carménère grape as its own, and the youthful Casablanca Valley, where the cool Humboldt Currents yield some of the crispest Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc in South America.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated travel platform that connects curious explorers with distinctive, locally-driven experiences across Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Greece, Türkiye, Mexico, and now Chile. Offering an alternative to mainstream tourism, Fernwayer fosters meaningful interactions through immersive cultural engagements. Inspired by the German word "fernweh" (an aching for distant, unfamiliar places), Fernwayer is dedicated to designing transformative journeys that benefit both visitors and the communities they encounter. Founded by entrepreneurs committed to redefining travel, Fernwayer champions experiences that are deeply personal, culturally rich, and lasting.

