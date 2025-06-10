Little India of Denver Celebrates 27 Years & Westword 'Best Indian Restaurant' Win – Again.

Proud winner of Westword's Best of Denver Readers' Choice Award, a heartfelt thank you to our amazing community for the support and votes!

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little India of Denver proudly announces its 27th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of authentic Northern Indian cuisine served with passion and consistency to the Rocky Mountain community. This June 23, the Baidwan family and the entire Little India team will commemorate this milestone at all four Metro Denver locations.

In addition to this celebratory occasion, Little India has once again been honored as Westword’s Readers’ Choice “Best Indian Restaurant” for 2025, continuing an extraordinary streak of recognition since 2018. In fact, the restaurant has earned this title every year for the past eight consecutive years, and Westword coverage confirms the 2025 win.

“This award isn’t just a reflection of our flavors, it’s a testament to our community’s loyalty,” remarks owner Simeran Baidwan, who opened the first Little India in 1998. “For 27 years, we’ve honored authentic Punjabi recipes passed down through generations, committed to premium ingredients and hospitality that treats every guest like family.”

A standout feature of Little India is the 330 E. 6th Avenue location, which remains the only 24‑hour Indian restaurant in the Denver metro area. Launched during the 26th anniversary celebrations, this extended-hours concept caters to diverse diners, from night-shift workers and students to late-night food lovers, offering freshly made curries, naan, samosas, and chai around the clock.

About Little India

Founded in 1998 by the Baidwan family, Little India has grown from a single Downing Street location to four Denver-area restaurants (Downing St, 6th Ave, W 32nd Ave, and Central Park). Renowned for gluten‑free options, authentic Northern Indian flavors, and warm hospitality, Little India has become a beloved neighborhood destination. The restaurant’s core values, quality ingredients, expert chefs, and exceptional service remain unchanged after 27 years.

