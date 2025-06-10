Adaptive Information Systems Expands Data Backup & Recovery Services for Salinas and Monterey Businesses

Adaptive Information Systems IT Consulting Services in Monterey, CA co managed it services salinas and monterey

New offerings support local business continuity and data protection needs amid growing cybersecurity and regulatory challenges in Salinas and Monterey.

These enhancements to our backup and recovery services are another step toward that goal.” — Jesse Alvarado

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Information Systems, an established IT consulting firm based in Salinas, has announced an expansion of its data backup and recovery services to better support the evolving needs of businesses in Salinas and Monterey. The move comes as data security and compliance requirements continue to grow across agriculture, finance, healthcare, and professional services in the Monterey Bay region.Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in the area face increasing threats from ransomware, system failures, and data loss due to natural disasters or human error. Adaptive Information Systems' expanded solutions are designed to address these challenges through automated backups, hybrid cloud storage, and disaster recovery testing—giving businesses in Salinas and Monterey the tools they need to recover quickly and remain operational.“Our clients have told us that backup and disaster recovery isn’t just an IT concern anymore—it’s a business survival issue,” said Jesse Alvarado, Owner of Adaptive Information Systems. “We’re committed to helping local organizations strengthen their resilience and meet the compliance demands of today’s environment.”Key Components of the Updated Backup & Recovery Services Include:• Automated Backup Scheduling to reduce manual errors and ensure business continuity.• Hybrid Storage Models combining local and off-site/cloud storage for faster recovery.• Immutable Backups to prevent ransomware attacks from corrupting stored data.• Regulatory Compliance Support for HIPAA, SOX, and CMMC frameworks.• Disaster Recovery Testing to validate real-world recovery capabilities.• File-Level and Full-System Restores tailored to business needs and RTO goals.The expanded services align with a growing need for more strategic IT support throughout Monterey County , where regional industries like agriculture and healthcare are increasingly digitized—and therefore vulnerable to data interruptions.Local Context: A Growing Concern for SMBsAccording to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report, California remains one of the top states for reported cyber incidents, many of which target small businesses with limited in-house IT resources. Local businesses are also subject to rising compliance obligations, making data backup and recovery not just a best practice—but a legal necessity in many sectors.About Adaptive Information SystemsFounded and headquartered in Salinas, Adaptive Information Systems offers managed IT services with a focus on strategic technology planning, compliance, and security. The firm provides enterprise-grade IT solutions at accessible price points for small to mid-sized organizations across the Monterey Bay Area, including Salinas, Monterey, Watsonville, and surrounding communities.“Helping our clients protect their data and stay operational through any event—planned or unplanned—is central to our mission,” said Alvarado. “These enhancements to our backup and recovery services are another step toward that goal.”For more information or to schedule a consultation:Adaptive Information Systems📍 380 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901📞 (831) 644-0300📧 hello@adaptiveis.netAdaptive Information Systems is an IT consulting firm based in Salinas, CA, serving the Monterey Bay Area. The company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions tailored to small and midsize businesses in agriculture, finance, education, and healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.