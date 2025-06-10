Suicide prevention: Veterans Crisis Line

You know, a lot of folks think that when Veterans hang up the uniform, life just picks up right where they left off. But the truth is not that simple. One day you’re in a tight-knit crew with a solid routine and a clear purpose, and the next thing you know, you’re out—everything’s quiet. Maybe too quiet.

It’s in these moments, the quiet ones when we’re alone, when some might feel isolated, lacking purpose, finding it hard to move forward. That’s why suicide prevention matters and what the Veterans Crisis Line is for. It’s here to remind Veterans, active duty service members, National Guard, Reservists, friends and their families that someone is always listening. No judgment. Just help.

What is the Veterans Crisis Line?

The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24/7—by phone, chat or text. A real person will answer and help, no matter what you’re experiencing. You don’t have to give your name or address or any identifying information. Veterans, I want you to know: You’re in charge of the conversation; you share what you want to share.

Responders can work with you to find helpful resources or refer you to other services that match your situation, and it’s up to you whether to use them. Follow-up support with a VA suicide prevention coordinator (SPC) is also available.

How does the Veterans Crisis Line work?

If you reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, chat or text, you can expect the responder to be trained in crisis intervention and military culture. They’ll listen without judgement or interruption.

The responder may ask questions to determine if you’re in immediate danger or having thoughts of suicide. Responders will be ready with resources or services to support you and will walk you through each one, including offering to help you create a plan to stay safe.

If the responder thinks it would be useful for you to speak to a VA SPC, they’ll get your permission before arranging for an SPC to call you.

You’re in control. You choose what information to share, whether to use resources, whether to speak with an SPC and when to end the conversation.

As a Veteran, how do I know if I should contact the Veterans Crisis Line?

Crisis looks different to everyone. Every Veteran has a different reason for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line—whether that’s a distressing medical diagnosis, divorce, job loss or simply needing someone to talk to. The bottom line is this: If you’re struggling and need to talk, the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a place for you to call, text or chat when you’re overwhelmed. They get it. No lectures, just people who answer and listen.

Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

And remember: