Atlanta - Meg Heap will chair the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for Fiscal Year 2026 which begins July 1st. Heap who joined the Board in January of 2021 is a former prosecutor from Savannah.

The five-member parole board today also elected Joyette Holmes to serve as Vice Chair. Holmes was appointed to the Board in January of 2024.

Heap thanked the board for the support, and she thanked the parole staff.

“You know when you say good employees, it is a good agency. I’ve actually enjoyed getting to know everyone. It’s been an honor and I’m very humbled to be nominated and I look forward to carrying on what we do,” said Heap upon being elected Chair.

Heap served the Eastern Judicial Circuit as District Attorney, serving two terms. She began her career as a Volunteer Coordinator and Victim Advocate with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program in the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. Heap served as the Parole Board Vice Chair for FY 2025. She will succeed current Chairman David Herring.

Heap bio https://pap.georgia.gov/board-members/meg-heap

Herring said it was an honor to serve as chairman.

“I’ve really enjoyed being the chairman. It makes it easy being the chairman of this board with the support of all the members,” stated Herring.

Joyette Holmes began her career as a defense attorney. She became the first African American and woman to serve as both Chief Magistrate Judge and District Attorney in Cobb County. She was a partner in a Marietta law firm prior to joining the parole board.

Holmes bio https://pap.georgia.gov/board-members/joyette-holmes

The Georgia Parole Board Members are appointed by the Governor subject to confirmation by the State Senate. Board Members serve staggered seven-year terms and may receive re-appointments. Only the board has the authority to determine who may be granted parole or receive a pardon. The Board can commute sentences including death sentences.

Learn more about the Board Members at https://pap.georgia.gov/board-members

For more information contact [email protected].