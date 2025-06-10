Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist Shares Expert Advice on Historic Home Renovation in HelloNation Magazine

Mark McManus

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should homeowners know before beginning a historic home renovation? In a feature published by HelloNation Magazine , Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist in Morristown, New Jersey, offers expert guidance for navigating the challenges of restoring historic properties. His advice is rooted in both technical knowledge and respect for architectural legacy, helping property owners make informed, preservation-minded decisions.The article outlines essential considerations for restoring older homes, such as understanding preservation ordinances, complying with historic district regulations, and conducting technical assessments like mortar analysis and plaster matching. These measures ensure that changes remain true to the home’s original construction and comply with municipal requirements. McManus emphasizes that historic renovations require more than routine remodeling—they demand a clear understanding of traditional craftsmanship and often benefit from contractors trained specifically in period-accurate restoration techniques.By combining regulatory insight with practical advice, the piece frames historic home renovation as a thoughtful act of stewardship. As McManus notes, preserving these architectural stories not only protects the integrity of the home but also reinforces the cultural and historical character of the surrounding community.The article, Preserving the Past: Smart Tips for Historic Home Renovation , appears in HelloNation Magazine and provides practical knowledge for homeowners committed to honoring the past while building for the future.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

