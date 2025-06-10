NUJ condemns arrest of journalists Yanis Mhamdi and Omar Faiad by Israeli authorities

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the Israeli army's arrest of journalists Yanis Mhamdi and Omar Faiad.

The French journalists Yanis Mhamdi and Omar Faiad were aboard the Madleen ship carrying humanitarian aid en route to Gaza, intercepted by Israel on 8 June. The vessel was taken to the Port of Ashod in Israel and the Israeli Foreign Ministry has since commenced deportations of those aboard, with Greta Thunberg deported on 10 June. The NUJ has reminded the Israeli government that all civilans, including journalists have specific rights under international law and has called for those arrested to be treated with the respect and dignity afforded to all non combatants under the Geneva Convention.

Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, confirmed six French nationals had been arrested, with one individual agreeing to voluntary deportation and the remaining subject to forced deportation.

The NUJ is urging the safe and immediate release of Mhamdi, a journalist for online publication Blast and Faiad, an al Jazeera journalist.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“It is incumbent on Israel to ensure the safety of all those detained following the recent interception. As we call for the immediate release of journalists Yanis Mhamdi and Omar Faiad, the NUJ once again urges the Israeli authorities to permit unfettered foreign media access into Gaza, respecting the rights of journalists enshrined in international law."

