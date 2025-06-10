Sally Launch Features the First Fully Automated, White-Labeled SPV Platform

Trailblazing software platform empowers investors across the spectrum with unprecedented control over the investor experience and brand

Sally represents the culmination of over a decade of experience running SPVs and building fund administration technology. We knew there had to be a better way—so we built it.” — Jeremy Neilson

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built for Modern DealmakersToday marks the official launch of Sally (Sally.co), a groundbreaking software platform that automates the setup, onboarding, closing, and administration of special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Built for private asset investors, syndicators, and investment platforms, Sally is the first SPV engine designed to give organizers full control over the investor experience—under their own brand.“The term ‘to sally’ means to venture forth and do something difficult,” said Jeremy Neilson, CEO of Sally. “We’ve taken the hardest parts of launching and managing SPVs—legal, tax, compliance, banking, admin—and automated them, making SPVs more intuitive and straightforward than ever before.”A New Era for SPV StructuringSally is an automated, self-governing, all-in-one SPV platform that enables users to run deals their way. Unlike other SPV providers, who saddle clients with rigid workflows and limited branding options, Sally empowers organizers to launch and manage their SPVs with full autonomy, customization, and brand control.Key features include:White-Labeling: Organizers can present their SPV engine using their own logo, URL, and branding.Full automation: Funding reconciliation, document generation, compliance checks, closings, Form Ds, membership transfers—all are automated.Customization: Choose from multiple SPV structures (LLC, LP, Master Series), custom documents, and jurisdictions.All-in-One Functionality: Promote deals, collect commitments, close investments, manage post-close admin, share documents—all in one place.APIs and microservers: For platforms and power users, Sally can seamlessly integrate directly into existing tech stacks.Built for the Power Users of Private CapitalSally’s target customer has already launched SPVs and wants to scale—better, faster, and under their own brands. Many of Sally’s early adopters have launched 10 or more SPVs in the past 24 months, and they plan to run at least five more in the coming year.These customers include:Syndicators who curate deal flow and want to control how investors experience the offering.Tech platforms that aggregate accredited investors and require embedded SPV workflows.Firms such as venture funds, angel groups, and family offices seeking full-stack SPV operations in-house.Industry ImpactSally enters a fragmented market dominated by manual processes and service-heavy solutions. Existing SPV platforms impose restrictive templates, lack real brand control, and rely on slow external service providers. Sally eliminates these bottlenecks by delivering an automated engine that organizers can truly own and operate.“Sally represents the culmination of over a decade of experience running SPVs and building fund administration technology,” said Neilson. “We knew there had to be a better way—so we built it.”AvailabilitySally is now live and accepting new clients. Investors, fund managers, and syndicators interested in automating their SPVs under their own brand can book a personalized demo.About SallySally is an all-in-one, white-labeled SPV platform that automates every step of the SPV lifecycle—from setup and onboarding to closing and ongoing administration. Built by top experts in private investing and fund formation, Sally empowers dealmakers to run SPVs their way—efficiently, affordably, and at scale.###Press ContactKimball Thomson (for Sally)Email: kimball@powertoinspire.comPhone: 385-461-7092

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.