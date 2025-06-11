Samson Sky Reveals Revolutionary Flying Car Manufacturing Program

Switchblade flying sports car (rendering). Drive anywhere or fly at 160 mph, easily bypassing traffic. No airline delays, TSA lines, or rental car headaches. A 500-mile journey shrinks from a stressful 6-hour ordeal to a smooth 3-hour trip, door-to-door. Switchblade flying sports car (rendering). As CEO Sam Bousfield puts it, “Just having a flying car brings incredible prestige, but being able to say that you built it elevates you to Tony Stark status.”

PRINEVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samson Sky, producers of the Switchblade Flying Car, which had its historic First Flight in November 2023, is unveiling details of its new manufacturing process, which will enable the company to make their carbon fiber parts eight times faster and at half the cost of producing traditional carbon fiber parts. Company officials state this new process will allow Samson to keep the Switchblade competitively priced in the marketplace. “This is a historic manufacturing shift,” stated Samson R&D Chief Michael Maxwell. “This is what people write books about.”

At the heart of Samson’s manufacturing system is their Builder Assist Program, designed to help customers meet the FAA's 51% construction requirement for Experimental Category aircraft. Instead of needing specialized skills, customers use computer-guided machinery to fabricate their parts, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. The final assembly is then completed by Switchblade technicians, guaranteeing precision and quality throughout the process.

Company officials stated that due to their revolutionary new program, they have cut their original projection of the customer’s time commitment from over three weeks down to just one week at the Build Center. “Our high-tech system saves owners time and money while giving them the unique experience of building their own vehicle,” said Sam Bousfield, CEO and designer of the Switchblade.

With over 2,400 Reservation Holders across 50+ countries and all 50 U.S. states, Samson is preparing for large-scale production, aiming to deliver the first Switchblades in 2026.

“Part of our purpose is to transform travel while reducing our footprint on the earth,” added Bousfield. “With our system, we’ve created a scalable model for producing high-performance parts with a fraction of the environmental impact of traditional methods.”

Samson highlights that many other Builder Assist programs require weeks or even months of work from buyers. In contrast, their approach leverages automated manufacturing and simplified tasks, allowing participants to complete their portion in just one week or less at a Samson Builder Assist Center—an industry breakthrough for flying cars. The company claims this efficiency will attract an even larger number of customers, making the dream of owning a flying car more accessible. As CEO Sam Bousfield puts it, “Just having a flying car brings incredible prestige, but being able to say that you built it elevates you to Tony Stark status.”

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a street-legal, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. You park the Switchblade in your garage and drive it from there to a nearby airport, using highways and local roads. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, then simply land, transform back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags, and flies up to 450 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas. Estimated cruise speed in the air is 160 mph.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

The Switchblade is an Experimental category aircraft. The FAA does not provide Certification for this category of aircraft - they certify aircraft that are fully produced in a factory by the manufacturer.

