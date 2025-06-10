Lindenberg Financial Welcomes Kristen Jones to Advisory Team

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindenberg Financial is proud to announce the addition of Kristen Jones to its growing team of financial professionals. With nine years in the financial industry, Kristen is passionate about helping clients achieve financial clarity and long-term success.Kristen has a background in Estate planning and is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. She offers compassionate guidance to those managing financial decisions during complex life changes. She is dedicated to providing personalized strategies and fostering lasting relationships with individuals and families in our community.“We’ve worked hard to find the right caliber of talent locally,” said Chris vonLindenberg, Founder. “Among other attributes, our alignment with holistic financial planning philosophy and putting clients first will make her a natural fit for serving long-standing relationships.”Kristen will be based in the Lewes, Delaware, office and is now accepting new client appointments.About Lindenberg FinancialLindenberg Financial is an independent, full-service financial planning firm dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners build wealth, plan for retirement, and create lasting legacies.To schedule time with Kristen Jones, please call (302) 235-8672

