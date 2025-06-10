'Illegal Takeover'?: California Governor, AG Announce Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles

(Subscription required) California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its "illegal takeover" of the California National Guard to quash protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

