Introducing Reviewly.ai: The AI-Driven Platform Simplifying Google Review Management for Businesses of All Sizes

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reviewly.ai, the pioneering AI platform focused exclusively on Google review management , formally unveils its public launch after over two years of refinement and success behind the scenes. With more consumers relying on Google to guide their purchasing decisions, Reviewly.ai offers a streamlined, intelligent solution to help businesses take control of their digital reputation.In an era where reviews drive revenue, visibility, and trust, Reviewly.ai arrives as the focused, frictionless alternative to clunky, overpriced tools.Why Reviewly.ai Is the Right Tool—Right NowUnlike platforms trying to cover every review site under the sun, Reviewly.ai doubles down on Google—the most critical review channel, where more than 85% of local searches begin.Through its intuitive, AI-powered dashboard, Reviewly.ai offers:Smart Review Responses – AI-generated, brand-aligned replies to customer feedback.Automated SMS Outreach – Sends personalized review requests, automatically.Review Health Analytics – Real-time insights into review quantity, quality, and engagement.Whether you're just starting or scaling across multiple locations, Reviewly.ai simplifies everything—without sacrificing control or performance.A Vision Born in the Desert, Built for the FutureHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Reviewly.ai was founded by entrepreneurs who saw firsthand the challenges small businesses and agencies face in managing Google reviews efficiently.“We created Reviewly.ai to eliminate the friction businesses face when trying to manage their Google reputation,” said Jeff Schwerdt, Founder of Reviewly.ai. “Most platforms are bloated or overpriced. We built something that’s clean, powerful, and focused on what actually drives visibility and trust.”A Solution Built for the People Who Need It MostReviewly.ai is tailor-made for:Local businesses like HVAC companies, dentists, auto shops, law firms, and restaurants,Marketing agencies seeking a scalable, white-labeled solution,Franchise networks managing 10 to 1000+ locations.Agencies, in particular, can white-label the platform, giving their clients full access to a branded portal, while adding recurring revenue streams to their service offering.What’s Next for Reviewly.ai?Reviewly.ai has already helped hundreds of businesses improve their Google presence over the past two years. Today, the company steps into the spotlight with plans to scale—and innovate.“Our vision is to become the industry standard for Google reputation management,” Jeff adds. “We’re working on advanced conversational AI features that will make requesting and responding to reviews feel as natural as texting a friend.”These innovations will further enhance personalization and performance, empowering businesses to build stronger relationships and better online reputations.Free Trial Access for Businesses and AgenciesTo ensure accessibility and adoption, Reviewly.ai offers a free trial for both small businesses and marketing agencies . The goal? Remove the barriers that typically come with testing software, allowing users to experience the platform's full power before making any commitments.Whether you're a solo business owner wanting more five-star reviews or an agency managing 50+ clients, you can explore every key feature—including AI-generated responses, SMS outreach, and review tracking.Start Building Trust in MinutesReviewly.ai makes it easy to get started with no setup fees or technical skills required. Simply sign up, send review invites, and let AI take care of the rest.Try Reviewly.ai for free or learn more at https://reviewly.ai About Reviewly.aiFounded in Phoenix, Arizona, Reviewly.ai is an AI-powered platform that simplifies Google review management for businesses of all sizes. Focused on automation, speed, and results, the platform helps businesses request, respond to, and analyze reviews—all from a clean, easy-to-use dashboard. Reviewly.ai empowers brands to build trust where it matters most: Google.Media Contact:Domenick ArapiDirector Of Content, Reviewly.ai📧 domenick@reviewly.ai

