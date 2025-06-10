Navitas Marketing Launches New Websites for Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library System

Each website includes a consistent design with its own content, video, and imagery.

Navitas Marketing is proud to announce the launch of five newly designed websites for the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library (MC-NPL) system.

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navitas Marketing, a full-service marketing agency supporting businesses throughout Greater Philadelphia, is proud to announce the launch of five newly designed websites for the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library (MC-NPL) system. This enhanced online platform enhances how the library system connects with the community, delivering a more engaging and accessible online experience to help share the incredible resources and programming available to local residents.

The project included redesigned websites for the Norristown headquarters and each of its four branches: Conshohocken Free Library, Perkiomen Valley Library, Royersford Free Public Library, and Upper Perkiomen Valley Library. Each site now features a consistent design language while highlighting the unique services and programs offered at each location. Each branch now has greater control over the accuracy and relevance of its content, providing greater value to local families and businesses.

“Our libraries are more than buildings filled with books — they’re vital hubs of information, learning, and support,” said Karen DeAngelo, Executive Director at Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library. “We recognized that our digital presence needed to reflect the same level of care and accessibility as our in-person services. This project ensures that patrons across our county can easily access the resources, events, and support they rely on. The response from our patrons and community about our new sites has been very positive.”

The new websites include:

• Clean, modern layouts optimized for all devices and abilities

• Simplified access to catalogs, digital resources, and local events

• ADA-compliant design for enhanced accessibility

• Interior and exterior photos and videos that showcase each library and foster a strong sense of community.

• Content management tools that empower staff to update each site easily

Previously, only three branches had individual websites — each with vastly different designs. Now, all five branches benefit from a unified platform that’s easier to navigate and manage, helping fulfill the library’s mission to serve as a reliable resource for everyone in the community.

“We’re proud to have supported the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library in improving how they engage with the public,” said Kevin Homer, President of Navitas Marketing. “Our agency has a strong history of working with nonprofit organizations, and we understand the importance of delivering communication tools that are functional, flexible, and aligned with each organization’s values. It’s very rewarding when we can work on projects that have such a meaningful impact.”

To explore the new websites, visit the main library at https://mcnpl.org.

About Navitas Marketing

Navitas Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing and branding agency based in the Greater Philadelphia area. The agency offers strategic solutions in website design, content development, digital advertising, and print marketing integration. With a strong track record supporting nonprofit organizations, Navitas Marketing empowers mission-driven groups to grow their impact through clear, accessible communication. Learn more at https://navitasmarketing.com.

Homepage video with interior and exterior drone footage

