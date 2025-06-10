ForeclosureListings.com Reports Contrasting Housing Trends Across Major U.S. Markets

New data reveals widening gap between oversupplied sunbelt regions and inventory-tight Northeast metros.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. housing market diverges in 2025, new data from ForeclosureListings.com highlights a widening divide between oversupplied sunbelt states and tightly constrained northern metros.In California, inventory has surged 50% year-over-year, while home sales have dropped more than 40% from pandemic highs. Prices began slipping in March, falling 0.44% as supply outpaces demand.Florida follows a similar trend. A wave of new construction—especially in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota—has led to a surplus of vacant homes, reminiscent of pre-2007 patterns. With demand weakening, prices are expected to continue falling into 2025.By contrast, New York’s housing market remains tight. Statewide inventory fell 5.3% year-over-year in February, hitting the lowest level since 1997. New listings declined nearly 12%, while median prices jumped 15.4%, rising from $378,000 to $436,000.New York City shows more nuanced dynamics. Inventory dropped 3.5%, yet contract signings rose 10.7%. Manhattan home values climbed 4.2% to $1.13 million, while Brooklyn and Queens saw increases of 4.8% and 12%, respectively.Further north, Monroe County (Rochester) was ranked the fifth hottest real estate market in the country, spotlighting strong demand in affordable, secondary metros.“These data points reflect regional rebalancing,” said a ForeclosureListings.com spokesperson. “Markets like California and Florida are correcting after inventory spikes, while New York’s scarcity is driving intense buyer competition.”At the intersection of these shifts, ForeclosureListings.com remains a trusted source for distressed and undervalued property listings . The platform now includes both foreclosure opportunities and non-foreclosure fixer-uppers through a growing broker network—connecting buyers with affordable real estate options nationwide.

