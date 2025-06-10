Home Safety Pioneer Jim Greatorex Partners with DwellSafe to Drive Industry Transformation

Jim Greatorex

Industry veteran joins AI-powered home safety platform to accelerate growth.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DwellSafe, the tech-enabled platform modernizing how healthcare and home safety come together, announced today that Jim Greatorex has joined the team as a strategic advisor. A longtime industry leader and former Vice President of VGM Live at Home, Greatorex brings more than 30 years of experience in home safety, accessibility, and care-centered innovation.

Greatorex joins DwellSafe at a pivotal moment. As the U.S. population ages and healthcare delivery increasingly shifts into the home, DwellSafe’s AI-powered assessment platform is helping bridge the gap between clinical care and physical living environments—making homes safer, smarter, and more adaptable.

“Jim has played a key role in shaping the home access space and pushing it forward,” said Jonathan Hills, Co-Founder of DwellSafe. “He knows where the system falls short—and where it needs to go. We’re aligned in building something better, grounded in clinical insight, technology, and trust.”

At VGM Live at Home, Greatorex helped grow one of the largest national networks of home accessibility providers and vendors. He now brings that same strategic vision to DwellSafe, supporting the company’s partner growth, product development, and referral ecosystem.

“I’ve spent my career advocating for safer, more accessible homes,” said Greatorex. “DwellSafe represents a fresh, intelligent approach to the challenges we’ve been talking about for years—one that’s rooted in both clinical credibility and practical implementation. I’m excited to help shape what’s next.”

The announcement signals DwellSafe’s continued investment in building a category-defining team at the intersection of healthcare, home design, and technology. The company is currently expanding partnerships with healthcare providers, home modification companies, and community organizations to make evidence-based safety assessments available to more families nationwide.

About DwellSafe

DwellSafe is a virtual home safety platform transforming how families and professionals identify and reduce risks in the home. Powered by AI-driven technology and a national network of precision-matched clinicians, DwellSafe delivers personalized safety scores, fall risk insights, and expert-backed recommendations—without an in-person visit.

Whether supporting recovery after a hospital stay or planning long-term care at home, DwellSafe bridges the gap between healthcare and the home, helping people live more safely, confidently, and independently—at any age or stage.

Media Contact

For more information or press inquiries, please reach out to the DwellSafe team at hello@dwellsafe.ai

