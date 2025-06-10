J. Blanton Plumbing teams up with Blick Art Materials for an in-store $100 gift card contest

J. Blanton Plumbing — expert plumbing, local care, right when you need it. Blick Art Materials — where creativity begins and inspiration lives, right in the heart of your community.

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a leading provider of residential and commercial plumbing services in the Chicago metropolitan area, has announced an exciting new partnership with Blick Art Materials. The initiative brings together two community-focused businesses to offer a unique in-store experience for customers—combining creativity, convenience, and essential home services.Starting today, visitors to participating Blick Art Materials locations can scan a QR code for a chance to win a $100 Blick gift card, valid for in-store purchases. The giveaway runs through July 10, 2025, and one winner will be selected and notified shortly after the contest ends.More than just a giveaway, the partnership also offers practical value. By scanning the same QR code, customers can schedule plumbing services directly with J. Blanton Plumbing—from routine maintenance to emergency repairs . This direct connection streamlines the process of finding a local plumber near me , reinforcing J. Blanton’s mission to deliver fast, friendly, and reliable service when it matters most.“We’re thrilled to team up with Blick Art Materials for this community-driven campaign,” said Cynthia Wozniak, Executive Manager at J. Blanton Plumbing. “Our goal is to meet people where they are—whether they’re shopping for art supplies or searching for trusted Chicago plumbing services . With this partnership, we’re offering both fun and function: a chance to win and an easy way to take care of plumbing needs.”The campaign reflects J. Blanton Plumbing’s ongoing commitment to customer-first innovation. By integrating modern technology with neighborhood partnerships, the company is setting a new standard for how Chicago residents access top-rated plumbing solutions—making it easier than ever to get fast help from a local plumber.

