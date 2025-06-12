Coro: Leading cybersecurity platform purpose-built for small and mid-sized businesses.

Strategic partnership combines Coro's purpose-built cybersecurity platform with Adaptiv's cloud-based SD-WAN to help MSPs deliver complete solutions for SMBs.

This partnership is a powerful win for MSPs serving the SMB market. MSPs can deliver a complete, high-value solution that meets the real-world needs of small businesses.” — Joe Sykora, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Coro

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro and Adaptiv Networks Announce Partnership to Deliver Integrated Cybersecurity and Network Solutions for MSPs

The collaboration delivers a modern, scalable solution that empowers MSPs to meet the evolving network and cybersecurity needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, and Adaptiv Networks, a leader in cloud-based SD-WAN and SASE solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with a complete, scalable offering that combines Coro’s unified, easy-to-manage cybersecurity with Adaptiv’s high-performance SD-WAN — designed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with lean IT teams.

This partnership enables MSPs to deliver a modern, fully managed service that simplifies both security and network performance. Coro’s unified security platform, built for lean IT teams, paired with Adaptiv’s advanced SD-WAN solutions gives MSPs a powerful way to simplify operations while enhancing protection, performance, and value for their clients.

Coro’s modular platform delivers a full range of security services — including email protection, endpoint security, data loss prevention, and identity access management — all managed through a single, unified interface. With options for fully managed or co-managed services, Coro empowers MSPs to tailor offerings to fit each customer’s needs and budget.

Adaptiv Networks brings reliable, cloud-based SD-WAN and SASE capabilities that ensure consistent application performance, secure remote access, and cost-effective networking — ideal for growing businesses with limited IT resources.

“This partnership is a powerful win for MSPs serving the SMB market,” said Joe Sykora, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Coro. “Coro brings simplified, comprehensive security to a modular platform designed for flexibility and scale. When combined with Adaptiv’s fast and reliable SD-WAN, MSPs can deliver a complete, high-value solution that meets the real-world needs of small businesses.”

“Coro’s security platform is the perfect complement to our SD-WAN,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Together, we enable MSPs to deliver both data protection, network protection, and performance — keeping clients connected and secure with a single, streamlined solution.”

This joint solution gives MSPs a powerful edge — consolidating key tools, simplifying deployment, and increasing margins. Built for ease of use and rapid deployment, Coro and Adaptiv help MSPs focus on growth while supporting SMB clients with cost-effective, future-ready cybersecurity and connectivity.

To learn more about the Coro Partner Program, visit: www.coro.net/partners

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is a leading software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) vendor, offering cloud-managed secure and reliable connectivity for businesses worldwide. Our solutions are designed to deliver simplicity, performance, and cost-effectiveness to our customers. Adaptiv Networks serves partners and end users across the globe, backed by the largest patent portfolio in the SD-WAN industry.

For more information, please visit Adaptiv at adaptiv-networks.com or via LinkedIn.

About Coro

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for the SME market, revolutionized cybersecurity with the introduction of the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform in 2023. Coro’s platform empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.