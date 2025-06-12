New Children's Art Book Teaches Kids to Draw 110+ Adorable Animals Using Just Basic Shapes

Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape by Christopher Hart Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape by Christopher Hart (Interior page 8) Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape by Christopher Hart (Interior page 126)

Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape is the Latest Book from America’s Bestselling How-to-Draw Author, Christopher Hart

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children can learn to draw over 110 adorable animals using just circles, squares, and triangles with 'Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape,' the newest book from America's bestselling how-to-draw author Christopher Hart, available now for $18.99.

Just in time for summer, 'Drawing Cute Animals Shape By Shape' keeps kids creative during summer break and builds confidence before the new school year, without screentime. Drawing helps young children develop fine motor skills, problem-solving abilities, and creative expression.

With more than 290,000 copies sold, the Shape by Shape method books teach children to draw by starting with a circle, square, triangle, or other simple shapes. With 'Drawing Cute Animals,' the third in the series, a child can quickly transform a shape into a bear, sloth, or orca.

The book's special lay-flat binding makes it easy for children to open up to any page and follow along on their sheet of paper, providing hours of self-guided fun and practice. The full-color, super simple step-by-step illustrations are perfect for beginners and preschoolers, as no reading is required.

"As a cartoonist, I love to draw animals. Kids love to draw animals, too," said Hart. "I wanted to demonstrate how to draw animals with fun, individual personalities through simple expressions and poses."

More than 110 cute and funny animal characters are featured, including dogs, cats, and other pets, farm animals, sea creatures, wild things, and Australian animals like koalas and wombats. There's even a chapter devoted to animals so ugly they are cute, like the aardvark, star-nosed mole, and blob fish.

"Simplifying the starting steps into easily recognizable shapes lets kids turn to the details—porcupine quills, a super-long elephant trunk, and giant moose antlers," Hart continued. "Young artists will enjoy the freedom of creating adorable animal characters."

'Drawing Cute Animals Shape by Shape' is published by Mixed Media Resources under the Get 6 Creative imprint. Available now for $18.99 wherever books are sold (176 pages, ages four and up, ISBN: 978-1684620890). Parents and educators can find drawing tutorials, giveaways, and creative activities on the author's website at ChristopherHartBooks.com, YouTube channel, and Instagram @christopher_hart_books.

ABOUT MIXED MEDIA RESOURCES:

Mixed Media Resources, publishing under the imprints of Get Creative 6 and Sixth&Spring, is a leading publisher of beautiful books that encourage readers of all ages to express themselves creatively through art instruction, adult coloring books, knitting, crochet, crafts, and more.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER HART:

Christopher Hart is the world's leading author of art instruction books. He has written over 100 books that have been translated into 20 languages, selling more than 8 million copies worldwide. His highly illustrated books offer clearly written step-by-step instruction on a wide variety of learn-how-to-draw subjects, including animals, cartoons, and manga and anime, perfect for beginners and younger readers. He lives in Westport, CT. For more information, visit the author's website: https://christopherhartbooks.com.

