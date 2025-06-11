Introducing CollectionPro: Transforming ARs and Out-of-Network Medical Claims Recovery with End-to-End Solutions

Out-of-Network Medical Claims Recovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a healthcare landscape where reimbursement delays and administrative complexities are rampant, CollectionPro Services LLC . emerges as a leading force in Accounts Receivable management and Out-of-Network (OON) claims recovery while delivering industry-defining solutions that maximize revenue, reduce operational burden, and empower providers through streamlined support.Focused on solving clients’ AR problems for years, CollectionPro is now committed to revolutionize how providers recover revenue from unpaid and underpaid insurance claims, especially from Out-of-Network claims, by facilitating Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) under the No Surprises Act (NSA) of 2022. From Emergency Room physicians and trauma surgeons to anesthesiologists, radiologists, and specialty pharmacists, the platform is designed for specialists who frequently deliver care under time-sensitive, critical conditions—often outside standard in-network arrangements. Out-of-Network collections shouldn’t be complicated. Our mission is simple: help providers get paid what they’re rightfully owed—with no upfront fees, no hidden costs, and no stress," said Maverick Johnson, the spokesperson for CollectionPro.CollectionPro’s Key Differentiators:• CollectionPro handles everything — End-to-end support with collections, from identifying unpaid claims to making fresh appeals and insurer negotiations—so practices can focus on patient-care.• No arbitration or advance fees – Providers have to pay nothing upfront as CollectionPro advances all costs ($115 in administrative fees + up to $1,200 in arbitration fees), refundable only if the case is won by the provider.• Expert support – Every arbitration is handled by an in-house, multi-state licensed attorney, specializing in NSA and IDR cases with 10,000+ cases under his belt.• Low contingency-based pricing – Only 10% for high-impact specialties like Anesthesia, ER Surgery, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, and Air Ambulance, and 20% for all other specialties.• Multi-payer experience – Be it federal or state-level, commercial or managed care, from complex California’s AB-72 or Knox Keene acts to Texas and Florida’s state-specific laws, providers are covered for all.• Collecting from aging AR – Powerful support in collecting from OON claims dated post-Jan 1, 2022, even if previously denied or underpaid.• Real-time reporting – CollectionPro excels at keeping their clients informed with customized reports, available daily, weekly, or on-demand.• Free account manager – A dedicated account manager is assigned to every client, at no extra cost, available for any update 9am–5pm EST daily.• Risk-free engagement – With no setup fees, no binding contracts, easy exit options and a ‘pay if you win’ engagement model, CollectionPro’s services are available at zero risk to its clients.Comprehensive NSA Compliance SupportCollectionPro is at the forefront of No Surprises Act compliance, helping providers navigate the legal and administrative complexities introduced by the legislation. Services include:• OON Revenue Recovery & IDR Filing• Good Faith Estimate (GFE) Management• Advance Notice & Consent Templates• Payment Dispute Negotiation• Provider Education & NSA Compliance ToolsBuilt for Providers. Trusted by Specialists.Whether it involves an orthopedic surgeon, a neonatologist, a gynecologist, or an intensivist, CollectionPro customizes its solutions to meet every physician’s unique needs. Clients benefit from:• Reduced rejection rates• Fewer write-offs and improved collections• Elimination of tedious paperwork• Increased reimbursement transparency• Streamlined claim submission and resolutionFrom emergency services to ancillary specialists and ambulatory surgical centers, CollectionPro is committed to removing the stress of unpaid claims — and turning lost revenue into recovered revenue.About CollectionPro: CollectionPro Services LLC is a New York-based firm specializing in revenue collection solutions for healthcare providers across the United States. Founded to address the challenges of securing fair reimbursements from payers, while offering expert assistance in Out-of-Network (OON) claims resolution, No Surprises Act (NSA) arbitration services, and comprehensive Accounts Receivable (AR) and claims management services, their services include managing A/R from payers like Medicare and commercial insurers, addressing denials, underpayments, and long adjudication cycles to optimize collections. With a multi-state licensed attorney and dedicated resources, CollectionPro experts have been consistently ensuring better ROI for many leading names in the healthcare industry. CollectionPro's advance all arbitration and administrative fee and has no upfront costs as they believe in ‘we get paid when you get paid’. CollectionPro today is the preferred partner for practices and facilities trying to navigate the complex world of OON claims recovery and payer negotiations.

